5 Essential Free Apps That Aren't Available On The Microsoft Store

Much like mobile operating systems, Microsoft offers a unified store to easily install Windows apps, known as the Microsoft Store. While it wasn't that great at first, over the years, many of the core Windows apps we've been using, like VLC, Foobar2000, and even browsers such as Firefox and Brave, have made their way to the store. But some essential apps are still missing, and you can't install them on your computer without downloading their installers directly from their respective websites, much like the old days. In fact, Microsoft itself discontinued support for Office installed via the Microsoft Store. This is a reflection of how poorly Microsoft has handled the store since its launch with Windows 8. Microsoft thought it wise to force a new app standard on developers with the UWP platform, but it proved to be a failure when few developers wanted to rewrite their apps.

But now that the Win32 app format is allowed on the Microsoft Store, many more applications have been added. However, for many developers, this move may have come much too late, especially when "last updated" support for Win32 apps only just landed in 2025. So if you've been wondering what's missing from your Windows sessions by installing apps only from the official Microsoft Store, this roundup is for you. Whether you are into gaming, taking notes, storing e-books, downloading large files, or simply editing images, you won't find these five essential free apps on the Microsoft Store, and if you're not using them, you could be missing out.