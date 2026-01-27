Amazon Is Killing A Popular Fire TV Accessory - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Amazon Fire TV Blaster was released in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany in December 2019. After six years, the innovative voice-control device has reached the end of its lifespan. Amazon did not make a public announcement about the discontinuation of support for the Fire TV Blaster, but a report from AFTVnews detailed the contents of an email sent from Amazon directly to customers who purchased it. The email, sent around mid-January 2026, stated, "In the coming weeks, support for Fire TV Blaster will be discontinued and the device will stop working."

Amazon did not explain the decision to discontinue support for Fire TV Blaster. However, it is reasonable to assume that the company is eager to rally support for the current-generation Fire TV Cube device. The Cube is a similar gadget that can also control compatible smart devices, but it additionally acts as a complete streaming media player, making it even better than a Fire TV Stick in some cases.

The Fire TV Blaster was an accessory meant to be used with a Fire TV Stick and an Echo device. It allowed for hands-free voice control of soundbars and TVs, but a slew of mediocre reviews indicates that many users found this to be an unnecessary novelty. With just over 3,600 global ratings on its Amazon review page, it's easy to imagine that the Fire TV Blaster has just been hanging on by a thread for years now.