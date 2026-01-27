Amazon Is Killing A Popular Fire TV Accessory - Here's Why
The Amazon Fire TV Blaster was released in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany in December 2019. After six years, the innovative voice-control device has reached the end of its lifespan. Amazon did not make a public announcement about the discontinuation of support for the Fire TV Blaster, but a report from AFTVnews detailed the contents of an email sent from Amazon directly to customers who purchased it. The email, sent around mid-January 2026, stated, "In the coming weeks, support for Fire TV Blaster will be discontinued and the device will stop working."
Amazon did not explain the decision to discontinue support for Fire TV Blaster. However, it is reasonable to assume that the company is eager to rally support for the current-generation Fire TV Cube device. The Cube is a similar gadget that can also control compatible smart devices, but it additionally acts as a complete streaming media player, making it even better than a Fire TV Stick in some cases.
The Fire TV Blaster was an accessory meant to be used with a Fire TV Stick and an Echo device. It allowed for hands-free voice control of soundbars and TVs, but a slew of mediocre reviews indicates that many users found this to be an unnecessary novelty. With just over 3,600 global ratings on its Amazon review page, it's easy to imagine that the Fire TV Blaster has just been hanging on by a thread for years now.
What should you do with your Amazon Fire TV Blaster?
Amazon is remotely cutting off support and functionality for Fire TV Blaster devices, meaning that the black box will be little more than a fancy paperweight. In the email sent to Fire TV Blaster owners, Amazon provides the option to recycle the device through the Amazon Recycling program — Amazon Recycling covers shipping costs and provides a free shipping label. They may have bricked your device, but at least you don't have to send it to a landfill.
The very good news is that Fire TV Blaster owners are also receiving a refund of sorts. In the aforementioned email, it is explained that eligible customers can use the code 60FTV at checkout to get $60 off the purchase of a Fire TV Cube or use the code 50FTV to get 50% off the purchase of a different Fire TV streaming media player without the hands-free Alexa feature. Both codes are only redeemable until March 31, 2026.
Ultimately, it is somewhat alarming that Amazon can and will cut off functionality for a device you physically own. Even the top-rated Amazon gadgets are not necessarily safe if their popularity dies off over time. For the time being, though, the feature-packed Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube still seem like safe purchases with plenty of longevity.