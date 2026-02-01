This High Schooler Found 1.5 Million Unknown Space Objects That NASA Missed

By analyzing retired mission data from NASA, one 18-year-old high school student from California has had an amazing breakthrough for mankind: The discovery of over 1.5 million unidentified space objects with his work now peer-reviewed and published in 2024 in The Astronomical Journal.

What started as a relatively simple project for the Caltech Planet Finder Academy — a program that allows students to work on and experience real-world astronomy challenges — Matteo Paz began analyzing data collected by NASA's NEOWISE telescope, which had previously been recorded and archived. Rather than confining his work to a small subset of data, with access to over 200 billion rows of spreadsheet collated observations, Paz instead built an algorithm to scan and process the archive.

In six weeks, he developed a machine-learning pipeline — a process workflow to automate ML training and deployments — that accurately detects faint light sources that emit subtle changes the naked eye cannot catch. His algorithm was able to identify flickering, pulsing, and fading objects like binary stars or quasars. They were objects that no one had ever discovered before, leading to Paz's work being formally published along with a prize of $250K in the Regeneron Science Talent Search. It's not every day that a student makes quite the discovery, wins a large sum prize, and has his work published in a formal journal. It would be interesting to see if this algorithm could be used to analyze other telescope datasets, like the massive trove of data on exoplanets the Kepler telescope collected during its lifetime, or the upcoming Roman Space Telescope when it eventually launches.