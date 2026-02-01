You Can Prevent Your Car Key From Being Cloned With Your iPhone - Here's How

Apple's Car Key feature has been available since iOS 13. While, at the time, it was limited to the 2021 BMW 5 Series, the technology has greatly expanded to other vehicle makers and less expensive cars. With Car Key in your Apple Wallet, drivers can safely store a digital key to their vehicle on their iPhone and Apple Watch and use it to unlock their vehicle.

On top of that, Apple offers Express Mode, which allows drivers to unlock their car with an iPhone XS or newer, even if their phone or smart key has no battery left. While this convenient feature can be useful when you forget to charge your phone, or just had a pretty busy day, this can also put your vehicle in danger, especially if you have a model that's commonly targeted by criminals.

That said, if you have been using Express Mode or you have it turned on in your iPhone, you should consider turning this feature off to prevent someone from stealing your vehicle. Here's what you need to know.