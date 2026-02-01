You Can Prevent Your Car Key From Being Cloned With Your iPhone - Here's How
Apple's Car Key feature has been available since iOS 13. While, at the time, it was limited to the 2021 BMW 5 Series, the technology has greatly expanded to other vehicle makers and less expensive cars. With Car Key in your Apple Wallet, drivers can safely store a digital key to their vehicle on their iPhone and Apple Watch and use it to unlock their vehicle.
On top of that, Apple offers Express Mode, which allows drivers to unlock their car with an iPhone XS or newer, even if their phone or smart key has no battery left. While this convenient feature can be useful when you forget to charge your phone, or just had a pretty busy day, this can also put your vehicle in danger, especially if you have a model that's commonly targeted by criminals.
That said, if you have been using Express Mode or you have it turned on in your iPhone, you should consider turning this feature off to prevent someone from stealing your vehicle. Here's what you need to know.
Express Mode should be turned off, except if your vehicle supports UWB connection
Thieves are taking advantage of Express Mode by making relay attacks. These attacks use signal-amplification devices to extend communication between your iPhone and car in real time. Even though Express Mode also relies on the iPhone Secure Enclave, which means nobody is actually stealing your Car Key credentials, these thieves can trick your vehicle into thinking that your iPhone is nearby, and unlock the car, when it's actually not. Since Express Mode on an iPhone doesn't require Touch ID/Face ID recognition, this is how thieves found a way to steal vehicles, even if the credentials never left people's pockets.
Besides turning off Express Mode, you don't need to worry if your car supports an ultra-wideband chip, as UWB measures precise distances between your iPhone and the vehicle. That said, the next time you're in the market for a new car, make sure it has UWB support. If not, your vehicle might be safer with Express Mode turned off.