5 Cheap Amazon Gadgets For Embracing Warm Home Lighting On A Budget
Lighting has become a dominant part in today's home design trends, and it's easy to see why. The kinds of hues and colors, along with the desired intensity of light, you use in your home can set all kinds of ambiance. For instance, if you want your home to feel warm and inviting, you can grab a few assorted lights on Amazon that paint rooms in shades of yellow, orange, and red.
Warm home lighting is an excellent way to make your living room, bedroom, or indeed, any room in your home feel just a bit more cozy. Rather than anything expensive or invasive, you can accomplish this easily enough with a few cheap standing lights, placed strategically on nightstands, end tables, coffee tables, and anywhere else you can sneak one. It's the perfect way to create that picturesque seasonal vibe, especially when there's a cold winter raging out the window.
Haraqi Orange LED Light Bulbs
If the name of the game is creating warm lighting on a budget, then rather than installing entirely new lighting fixtures, the easiest course of action would be to simply replace the light bulbs in your existing fixtures. If that's your goal, you can get a 2-pack of HaraQi Orange LED Light Bulbs on Amazon for just $6.99.
These 9W, 120V bulbs provide a modest 800 lumens of lighting, generating soft, warm tones thanks to their orange coloring. Since it's an LED bulb, it's more cost-effective to use than a traditional incandescent bulb, consuming less electricity overall. You can easily integrate them into a smart home setup with the help of a smart wall switch, an attractive alternative to smart bulbs. They've got a total rated lifetime of around 20,000 hours, so you can use them year-round or save them for special occasions.
These warm orange light bulbs have a 4.7 out of 5 rating from Amazon users. One user has several of these bulbs in various colors for yearly decorating purposes, noting that their set of violet bulbs have lasted for several years with no sign of failing.
Heqet Mushroom Lamp
If the reason you're pursuing warm lighting is because you want to make an impression on guests, it probably wouldn't hurt to make the source of the lighting an interesting talking point. For warm lighting that looks good in the middle of a room, try the Heqet Mushroom Lamp, available on Amazon for $32.89.
This stylish lamp is made entirely of high-grade ceramic glass, from its base to its shade. When powered on, the entire thing glows in a pleasant, soft orange, diffusing light in its immediate vicinity. It's ideal for bringing a little warming atmosphere to your living room in the winter, though it's small enough to also fit comfortably on a dresser or end table.
This elegant lamp has a 4.6 out of 5 rating, and is marked as an Amazon's Choice product at the time of writing. One user said they like to keep it on the corner of their kitchen counter, bringing a warm glow to what would otherwise be a dark corner of their kitchen.
Doresshop Orange Night Light
As nice as warm lighting is, it's kind of pointless to have it on in the middle of the day when it's still bright out. Warm lighting is best when the sun has gone down in order to create that classic fireside vibe. If you want instant warm lighting as soon as dusk arrives, try the Doresshop Orange Night Light, available in a 2-pack from Amazon for $16.99.
These nifty plug-in night lights take up only a single outlet, allowing you to plug them in just about anywhere in your home. The front of the light has a covert dawn-to-dusk sensor, automatically powering on as soon as darkness is detected and illuminating in its signature shade of orange. If that particular shade isn't quite doing it for you, the top of the light has a sliding dimmer switch, allowing you to curate your lighting between 0 and 60 lumens. While technically intended as party decor, this night light is also great for seasonal ambience.
This plug-in night light has a 4.4 out of 5 rating from Amazon users, and is an Amazon's Choice product at the time of writing. One user has several of these lights in their home, originally only using one to light a dark hallway before buying more to provide soft ambiance all throughout the house.
Wanidea Chibi Flame Lamp
One could say warm lighting inspires a feeling of comfort and happiness similar to looking at something cute and cuddly. If you enjoy that kind of soft, relaxing feeling, why not merge warm lighting with cute things and get the best of both worlds? You can do just that with the Wanidea Chibi Flame Lamp, available on Amazon for $14.98.
This adorable little light takes the form of a smiling flicker of flame suspended inside of a lantern. The light has two modes: a solid light mode and a candlelight mode, the latter of which is meant to replicate the flickering effect of a real candle without any actual flames. It also has an adjustable dimmer on the front you can use to set your ideal brightness. This lamp is ideal as a child's night light, as it includes a 15-minute sleep timer — though it's also great as a reading light, an atmospheric light, and thanks to its rechargeable battery, an emergency light alongside Amazon's traditional flashlights.
This cute lamp has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from Amazon users and is currently marked as an Amazon's Choice product. One user called it a quality light for a bargain price, praising its sturdy build and helpful features. They particularly like how long it lasts on one charge, allowing them to carry it around with them.
Fenmzee Bedside Table Lamp
One of the best places for warm lighting is by your bedside, perfect for winding down after a long day and getting comfortable before going to sleep. It's for this reason that the bedside lamp has remained a stalwart fixture of bedrooms, and if you'd like one to call your own, you can get the Fenmzee Bedside Table Lamp on Amazon for $13.98.
This simple lamp packs a chic combination of a wooden base with a cream-colored shade, the latter of which diffuses light from the included A15 LED bulb. It's only 9 inches in height with a total lighting power of 680 lumens, making it a pleasantly minimalistic choice. It's powered on and off by an inline switch on the power cord, which you can hide behind your bed to keep it out of reach of kids and pets.
This simple, pleasant lamp has a 4.7 out of 5 rating from Amazon users, and is an Amazon's Choice product at the time of writing. One user called it attractive and functional with a small footprint, keeping it under their kitchen cabinet to provide lighting without taking up too much space.
Soft lighting, good deals
Redesigning your entire home's lighting can be a costly, time-consuming affair. That's why you want quality warm lighting solutions that won't drain your wallet dry while still doing their job. To find ideal products, we focused on those with prices less than $35, as well as an Amazon user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars.