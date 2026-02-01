3 Clever Uses For Your Old Video Game Controllers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For lifelong gamers, figuring out what to do with piles of aging game controllers from past platforms can be a challenge. Is it worth keeping controllers from unused consoles? What about years' worth of third-party controllers for PC gaming or even mobile gaming? At what point are those peripherals no longer useful for their intended purpose? And once that happens, what should you do with those outdated hunks of plastic?

Many products we buy are part of a system designed around disposability, and gaming hardware is no exception. Over the last few years, gaming peripherals like controllers have flooded the market to meet growing consumer demand, and the global market for gaming peripherals is expected to hit $16.6 billion by 2030. For the past 20 years, most modern controllers have used potentiometer-based analog joysticks. These joysticks are cheap and keep manufacturing costs down, but they're also prone to stick drift. This is in stark contrast with Hall-effect joysticks that use magnets to avoid wear and tear. However, manufacturers of first-party console controllers still use pot-based analog joysticks, and Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo have all been sued for stick drift issues.

Before spending more money on another gaming controller for mobile, PC, or console, you should consider these three useful ways to repurpose your old gear. Whether you want to future-proof outdated peripheral designs, breathe new life into your favorites, or simply get your old game controllers out of the house for good, this roundup is for you.