Amazon Users Call This Winter-Ready $55 Desk Accessory A 'Must Have'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Staying warm during the winter months can often be a challenge, and if you're not adequately prepared, it's easy to feel like you're at the coldest place on Earth. For individuals who work at a desk or in an office, being cold can be highly distracting, but luckily, Amazon has a pretty solid deal on a portable electric heater that brings an element of coziness with a degree of portability that can be a must-have for anyone looking to stay toasty.
With high reviews from users on Amazon, Lucky Game's Under Desk Heater Leg Warmer can be good for anyone looking to add some additional heat to their desk or workspace. Along with a solid design, it has some additional safety features and temperature settings that can make this suitable for use outside of the office, as well. And for only $55 (as of this writing), it's an easy way to stay warm at your desk. Just remember that this device is only for use indoors.
Like a desk add-on that will have you saying goodbye to back pain, the Under Desk Heater from Lucky Game can be a good accessory for staying comfortable in an office setting or while working, though the design of the unit allows for additional purposes, as well. It's certainly worth checking out when compared to holding your breath like a hammerhead shark to try and stay warm.
Save 20% on Lucky Game's Under Desk Heater
Prepping to stay warm during a long, cold season takes some planning, but there are plenty of items that can help. Amazon currently lists the Under Desk Heater Leg Warmer from Lucky Game below its usual $68.99 price tag, and it's got the goods for helping customers beat the cold. Just make sure you have an outlet nearby, as it's powered by a 59.06-inch AC power cord.
This is a personal electric space heater that includes a blanket cover that acts as a heat barrier, doing its best to ensure that the resulting heat stays with you. Composed of high-density wood panels for its internal structure, this leg warmer offers three different temperature settings: 140, 131, and 122 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes with a timer that can be set to keep you warm for two, four, or six hours. As an added safety measure, the machine also shuts off automatically when laid flat or if it moves to a 45-degree angle.
Quiet and free of odors, its semi-open design can also be good for warming smaller spaces. Lucky Game's Under Desk Heater holds a 4.4-star rating, and users appreciate it for its comfort, easy setup, and silent operation. However, at least one negative review on Amazon mentions that taller individuals may end up moving it around with their knees. Even so, this can make a warm gift for someone who works in an office, or it can be a desk upgrade for a remote worker that they're sure to be thankful for.