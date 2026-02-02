Your Future Robot Companion Might Actually Be A Human Stranger — Here's Why

A hotly-anticipated line of humanoid robots is giving a whole new meaning to the concept of "stranger danger". The 1X NEO robot is set to become one of the first mass-marketed humanoid robots available for home service. It's produced by Silicon Valley robotics company 1X Technologies, and is already available to pre-order online at the price of $20,000 (or a $499 per month subscription). NEO is specifically designed to help people with tedious household chores, such as vacuuming, folding laundry, and doing the dishes. However, NEO is not fully autonomous. Anything beyond its most basic tasks will require a real human to operate it remotely, meaning they'll be able to see all around your home.

At this point, NEO can only perform the most basic tasks autonomously, such as opening a door. If a task takes more than 30 seconds, it's probably too much for the robot to handle on its own. That's where the remote-assistance feature comes in. Users can schedule chore sessions, during which an employee at 1X will take over, operating the robot remotely from the company's California headquarters. During this time, the 1X employee will be able to see through NEO's eyes and hear through its ears. Naturally, this has raised significant privacy concerns, but 1X has emphasized that there is an option to opt out of certain data collection and sharing practices from the real-time video feed.