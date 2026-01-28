Hyundai Union Is Fighting Humanoid Robots Joining The Workforce

Hyundai subsidiary the new Atlas humanoid robot at CES 2026 in early January. The Atlas robot announcement was . The carmaker that its Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Savannah, Georgia, will employ a fleet of Atlas robots starting . The humanoid robot is already seen as a threat by Hyundai Motor's union, which believes "employment shocks" will follow the introduction of humanoid robots into the workforce. According to Reuters, the union warned the automaker not to deploy Atlas to Hyundai factories without union approval. Korea JoongAng Daily reported that union leaders also criticized the initial investor excitement around the Atlas news.

It's unclear how many Atlas robots would be used at the Georgia factory in 2028, but Boston Dynamics said that Hyundai would deploy tens of thousands of robots in its factories. , Hyundai announced it would invest $26 billion in the U.S. through 2028, including a robotics factory capable of manufacturing 30,000 robots per year. At CES, Hyundai mentioned that figure in connection with the Atlas humanoid robot announcement, but the carmaker said the robotics plant . The initial fleet of Atlas robots will be produced , with the 2026 capacity Hyundai's Robotics Metaplant Application Center (RMAC) and Google DeepMind. The latter is for Boston Dynamics and Hyundai, having developed its own Gemini AI models for robots.