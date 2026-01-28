Samsung's Cool New Gadget Has The First Display Of Its Kind In The World

After announcing the Galaxy Z TriFold's price and release date for the U.S. market on Tuesday, Samsung on Wednesday unveiled a different gadget with a unique display. The 13-inch Samsung Color E-Paper features the world's first display housing made in part with a bio-resin crafted from phytoplankton. Samsung said in a press release that the material innovation is an alternative to traditional plastics derived from petroleum. Phytoplankton refers to microalgae that live in water, but Samsung's announcement doesn't explain how the phytoplankton is turned into a bio-resin material, or how it's mixed with plastic.

The Color E-Paper's display housing isn't made entirely of bio-resin. Only 10% of the material used for the housing comes from phytoplankton, with about 45% made from recycled plastic. Comparatively, Amazon used 58% recycled plastic by late 2024 to manufacture its products, including Kindle models. Separately, Apple made the iPhone XS's cover glass frame with 32% bio-based plastic in 2018, without detailing the provenance of the "bio" part. Samsung has also implemented other eco-friendly measures for the Color E-Paper.

The gadget ships in a box made entirely from paper. More importantly, the display is very efficient. According to Samsung, static content uses zero watts of power. Content refresh will require energy, but the Korean company claims the device uses significantly less power than other digital signage products. However, Kindle fans looking for alternatives won't be able to purchase Samsung's new device. The 13-inch Color E-Paper caters to businesses that might need signage alternatives to printed paper, like restaurants that want to display digital menus with minimal costs.