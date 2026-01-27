You're Going To Hate How Much The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Costs In The U.S.

Samsung isn't ready to reveal the Galaxy S26 Unpacked event date that fans may be waiting for, but the Korean giant did make a phone announcement in late January. Samsung announced U.S. launch details for the Galaxy Z TriFold handset on Tuesday, confirming previous price expectations. The Galaxy Z TriFold will become the company's most expensive foldable phone to date when it starts selling this week. The price is set at $2,899, which is close to the $3,000 price point that some early reviewers had predicted.

Mrwhosetheboss on YouTube said the Galaxy Z TriFold was 50% more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in Korea when he previewed the handset in December. He suggested the phone would cost $3,000 in the U.S., considering the Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $2,000 in the States. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched only in July, a few months before the triple foldable's announcement.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was better received than its predecessors, introducing a much thinner design that's in line with rival offers. But there's no question the Galaxy Z TriFold turned heads at CES 2026 earlier this month with its ultra-thin design. But, unlike the regular Fold-type devices, the TriFold behaves more like a regular Android tablet, thanks to its 10-inch display that has a similar aspect ratio to tablets, and especially the standalone DeX mode that offers users a richer computing experience on the unfolded display.