You're Going To Hate How Much The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Costs In The U.S.
Samsung isn't ready to reveal the Galaxy S26 Unpacked event date that fans may be waiting for, but the Korean giant did make a phone announcement in late January. Samsung announced U.S. launch details for the Galaxy Z TriFold handset on Tuesday, confirming previous price expectations. The Galaxy Z TriFold will become the company's most expensive foldable phone to date when it starts selling this week. The price is set at $2,899, which is close to the $3,000 price point that some early reviewers had predicted.
Mrwhosetheboss on YouTube said the Galaxy Z TriFold was 50% more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in Korea when he previewed the handset in December. He suggested the phone would cost $3,000 in the U.S., considering the Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $2,000 in the States. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched only in July, a few months before the triple foldable's announcement.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was better received than its predecessors, introducing a much thinner design that's in line with rival offers. But there's no question the Galaxy Z TriFold turned heads at CES 2026 earlier this month with its ultra-thin design. But, unlike the regular Fold-type devices, the TriFold behaves more like a regular Android tablet, thanks to its 10-inch display that has a similar aspect ratio to tablets, and especially the standalone DeX mode that offers users a richer computing experience on the unfolded display.
What you get for nearly $3,000
For that $2,899 sticker price (before any deals), you get a phone that runs on similar hardware to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy Z TriFold features a 10-inch display with 2,160 x 1,584 resolution, and a 6.5-inch cover screen with 2,520 x 1,080 resolution. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for Galaxy phones powers the TriFold, the same chip Samsung used for the Galaxy S25 flagship series and the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The TriFold features 16GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of storage, with the 512GB version being priced at $2,899. Unfortunately, Samsung doesn't mention a price point for the 1TB version, and it's unclear if it will offer any free storage upgrades to early buyers. It also features a 200-megapixel main camera, a 5,600 mAh battery, 45W fast charging support, and Samsung's Galaxy AI suite of generative AI tools, which includes Gemini support.
Speaking of Google's AI, Samsung said that Galaxy Z TriFold buyers will get a six-month trial of Google AI Pro, which gives users access to Google's best AI tools, including Gemini, Veo 3, and 2 TB of cloud storage. The offer is also available to U.S. buyers. Consumers will be able to test the Galaxy Z TriFold starting January 27, 2026, at Samsung Experience Stores in the U.S., with sales set to start on January 30.
How durable is the Galaxy Z TriFold?
The Galaxy Z TriFold is a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 when it comes to hardware, but it's even thinner at its thinnest point. That's 3.9 mm for one of the three panels in the TriFold, compared to 4.2 mm for the Fold 7. That's enough to raise concerns about durability for some buyers, considering the Galaxy Z TriFold has more moving parts, including a larger screen that folds twice and two hinges.
Samsung says the main screen can survive "a 200,000-cycle multi-folding test," which is equivalent to folding the handset 100 times a day for five years. It also singles out the titanium hinges and a new display technology, complete with a "reinforced overcoat" for improved shock absorption, when describing the phone's durability.
Reassurances aside, Samsung doesn't mention any durability-related perks for U.S. buyers. When it unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold last month, Samsung also introduced an "exclusive display repair benefit" for Galaxy Z TriFold customers, a one-time 50% discount on display repair costs. January 27th's announcement makes no mention of the repair benefit for U.S. buyers.