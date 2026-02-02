Tesla's Robotaxis No Longer Have Safety Drivers In This US City

Tesla is testing unsupervised taxi rides for its Robotaxis in Austin, Texas. The move, announced by Tesla on X, will see the company's driverless taxis ferrying customers around the city sans overwatch, at least, in the taxis themselves. There are claims that the safety monitors have indeed been removed from the vehicles in question, but instead may now be trailing behind in unmarked Tesla Model Y vehicles. The safety monitors are meant to watch for problems during the ride and may potentially take remote control or intervene when necessary.

In another post on X, Elon Musk congratulated the Tesla AI team. That post is also a reply to a video shared by Joe Tegtmeyer, and in it you can hear him saying, "You'll also notice behind the Model Y is a chase car, I think they're using that for validation." No one has officially confirmed what the secondary car is doing. The secondary vehicle may not be there for future rides.

Ultimately, it's a big step forward for Tesla's Robotaxis and signals they may be closer than ever to a more widespread rollout. Even if the safety monitor is still nearby, offering seemingly autonomous rides with no one else in the vehicle is the goal. Tesla's Robotaxi marketing teases a "purpose-built fully autonomous vehicle" that will "offer rides in your area in the future." Austin is the only city currently where there's no one else in the vehicle supervising, but if you want to hail a an autonomous taxi, there are several cities around the U.S. to do so, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Atlanta, although most are spearheaded by Waymo.