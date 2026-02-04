What Does HDMI 2.2 Actually Mean?

HDMI 2.1 supports up to 48Gbps bandwidth, but HDMI 2.2 will double that, making it the first major feature of this new standard. With next-gen HDMI Fixed Rate Link, the second improvement will be support for more resolutions, such as 4K240fps and 8K60fps, in uncompressed format with full chroma and 10/12-bit color. The HDMI Forum says that 10K, 12K, and 16K resolutions will also be supported with version 2.2.

While 96Gbps will be the maximum bandwidth supported by HDMI 2.2, manufacturers will be able to choose between lower options, such as up to 64Gbps or 80Gbps. Still, all three options of the cable will be able to use the "Ultra96" certification brand name.

The HDMI Forum says that this new standard will improve latency, creating new frontiers for audio and video synchronization for everyday experiences, gaming, and other applications. Dynamic HDR support and improved eARC support are also part of the new standard. That said, everything that HDMI 2.1 introduced can look a lot better with this new version, including Variable Refresh Rate with reduced or no lag at all, Quick Frame Transport for no-lag gaming and real-time VR experiences, and Quick Media Switching, which will eliminate the delay when changing different content resolution and frame rates.