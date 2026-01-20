HDMI Has One Big Change Coming In 2026

CES 2026 wasn't marked only by cool humanoid robots, smart AR glasses, and AI companions. During the trade show, the HDMI Forum announced version 2.2 of the HDMI specification, which will launch later this semester. The announcement comes nine years after the HDMI Forum introduced version 2.1 of the HDMI spec.

While the current standard is now broadly available on smart TVs, computers, projectors, and other products, the organization behind the HDMI standard is now moving forward with a more up-to-date version. "The HDMI Forum's continuing mission is to develop specifications to meet the HDMI eco-system's growing demand for high-performance capabilities and features," said Chandlee Harrell, president of the HDMI Forum. "This new specification supports the fast-evolving landscape for amazing new technologies and products entering the markets now and in the future."

In general, the new specification offers improved resolution, higher refresh rate, and a lot more bandwidth. However, this new spec plans to go even further than just providing better picture quality, as it's aiming at augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) applications. Here's everything you need to know about this big HDMI change coming in 2026.