5 Headphones Audiophiles Recommend Instead Of Apple's AirPods Pro 3

The Apple AirPods have been a staple of the wearable audio world for quite some time. Praised for comfort, sound quality, and battery life, they received a noise-canceling upgrade in 2019 with the introduction of the Apple AirPods Pro. Fast-forward to today, and you can nab yourself a pair of the AirPods Pro 3, the third generation of these premium Apple buds. Yes, as one can guess, the Pro 3 are exceptional, but they're also not the only premium product worth considering.

Brands like Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser all produce wireless in-ears that stand toe to toe with the AirPods Pro 3. This doesn't necessarily mean these buds are better than the Pro 3, but a discerning audiophile who knows a thing or two about wireless earbuds would probably tell you that you're on the right track if they saw you looking at a pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra buds. Plus, at the end of the day, competition means more options on the table, and the five AirPods Pro 3 alternatives we've selected for this roundup are all worth considering.

All of these wireless earbuds are from a recognizable manufacturer, and they're all well-reviewed by both users and hands-on audio professionals. The AirPods Pro 3 also go on sale occasionally, so we made sure to include one or two entries that a.) also get the sales treatment consistently or b.) have a competitive list price. Now, without further delay, let's dive into our picks.