NASA's Artemis II Rocket Has A Potentially Dangerous Flaw That Has Experts Worried

NASA is sending some astronauts on a little trek out of Earth's orbit and around the moon, which is just the start of its current plans to send crewed missions back to the lunar surface. This is an unprecedented and extraordinary time for space exploration as the new-age space race aims to expand what is known about Earth's celestial neighbors, but there's one glaring issue with Artemis II's Orion spacecraft that most experts are worried about. As it turns out, the heat shield on the craft — a special coating on the bottom of the craft to help protect inhabitants from extreme temperatures — may be faulty if the prior mission is any indication.

The Orion from the historic Artemis I had a near-identical heat shield, and upon its re-entry, its heat shield suffered damage. As the initial coating charred, it didn't break off as predicted but instead left cavities in the material. That first mission was unmanned, but Artemis II won't be. NASA investigated the issue and believes it has taken care of the problem. According to Ars Technica, Jared Isaacman, the new NASA chief, said, "We have full confidence in the Orion spacecraft and its heat shield, grounded in rigorous analysis and the work of exceptional engineers who followed the data throughout the process."

Instead of changing the heat shield, NASA will alter the entry profile or trajectory of the craft, designed to take a higher heat load for a couple of minutes mid-flight. Using modeling and testing methods, like arc jet testing, they believe the new trajectory and higher heat exposure will produce less cracking in the Avcoat material — the coating used for the heat shield.