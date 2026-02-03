You Should Change These 3 Apple TV HDMI Settings For A Better Picture

The Apple TV set-top box is one of the most interesting pieces of hardware to superpower your TV, whether it's a newer or older model (here are some of the ways it's changing in 2026). For more than a decade, I've been using the device as the core of my televisions, and I discovered that having a good HDMI cable (your Apple TV can help you understand if you do) in addition to tweaking the HDMI output, adjusting the Chroma setting, and using Match Dynamic Content can greatly improve your TV picture.

Besides these features, there are several other settings not related to HDMI that can make a complete difference for better picture quality on your TV, such as changing the video format to 4K standard dynamic range (SDR) or even using your iPhone to calibrate the color of your television. Still, those more specific HDMI settings can be a game changer for when you're planning to watch HBO's latest "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" or even some of the recently awarded Apple TV shows at the Golden Globes. In this article, you'll learn where to find these settings and how to ensure they're toggled in a way that improves your television's picture quality and improves your Apple TV experience.