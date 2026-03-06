An Essential Part Of Star Wars History Once Was Sent To Space

The launch of the Space Shuttle Discovery in October 2007 marked the 23rd mission (codenamed STS-120) to the International Space Station (ISS). Led by a team of seven astronauts, the goal was to deliver the Italian-made Harmony Node 2 module to the ISS. The crew was also tasked with connecting the module and relocating components to a different part of the station.

Approaching the 20th anniversary of STS-120, it pays to reflect on the enormous effort required for such a voyage to be successful, not to mention the safety and comfort of the "Star Wars" movie prop that was stowed aboard the Discovery shuttle. To commemorate the 30th anniversary of "Star Wars: A New Hope" in 2007, it was decided that the prop lightsaber used by actor Mark Hamill would accompany the International Space Station crew of seven.

The "laser sword" was given an official sendoff at the William P. Hobby Airport, where Stormtroopers and other Star Wars alumni, including Chewbacca, gathered to wish Luke's saber safe travels to space. The prop was initially displayed at Space Center Houston before being brought to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to prepare for launch.