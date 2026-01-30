One Catastrophic Event Could Cause All Of Earth's Satellites To Crash In Just Days

Humanity has invested a lot in satellites, and not just in terms of money. Yes, the most expensive satellites can cost close to a billion dollars, but the bigger investment comes in terms of our reliance on this orbiting technology. Television broadcasts, navigation systems, weather forecasts, and numerous forms of financial exchanges all rely on satellites to work. If all of Earth's satellites suddenly shut down, international communications systems would begin to fail, transportation would grind to a halt, clocks would fall out of sync, and global supply chains would collapse. It's a scenario befitting a disaster movie, but unfortunately, it's also a very real danger. It could take as little as one solar storm or a single software glitch to destroy every satellite in under a week's time.

The number of satellites in orbit has been growing exponentially, especially since the introduction of SpaceX's Starlink satellites. As of January 2026, there are roughly 15,000 satellites in orbit, of which around two-thirds are Starlink. As the space around Earth becomes more crowded, satellites need to make increasingly frequent maneuvers to avoid crashing into each other. It's gotten to the point that SpaceX alone is performing collision avoidance maneuvers every two minutes. However, if SpaceX or any other satellite operator lost contact with its technology due to, say, a solar storm or software glitch, they wouldn't be able to perform the necessary evasions. This could set off a domino-like series of crashes that brings down all of Earth's satellites in mere days.