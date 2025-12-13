The 10 Most Expensive Satellites Currently In Orbit

Satellites are perhaps the most wondrous piece of technology mankind has invented. The idea of creating an artificial device and launching it into space to orbit our planet is simply amazing. It is also rather expensive.

Much of that cost is due to the logistics of the rocket launch itself. It takes a lot of energy to escape Earth's gravitational pull, which translates into thousands of tons of expensive fuel per launch. The spacecraft itself is also usually lost, though recent advancements are trying to change that. Then there is the massive cost of creating the satellite itself, which is packed with delicate instruments and must survive in outer space without any possibility of routine maintenance or repairs.

Unsurprisingly, this is an expensive and very difficult endeavour. Yet it is also an essential one, with satellites being crucial for research into both outer space and Earth's own natural processes, besides forming the backbone of the global communications network. Governments and companies invest billions into putting their satellites into space, in a race that keeps getting bigger and costlier. Here is a list of the most expensive satellites in orbit, at least those with publicly available information. Military satellites guard their secrets closely, so we will not be considering them, though you can expect them to cost in a similar ballpark to the lower end of this list. We are also specifically looking at active satellites, not a list of the most expensive space missions of all time.