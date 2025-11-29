Space, or as many like to call it, the "final frontier," has captured our hearts and imaginations ever since we got out of the caves and started looking up. For most of human history, though, space was just too far away due to technological challenges and the sheer cost of developing a rocket capable of carrying humans into space and back.

All this changed during the Cold War when the U.S. and the USSR were locked in a space race. The battle wasn't just about achieving something first, but also about proving that one ideology was better than the other. It was capitalism versus communism — but those looking to learn about what was out among the stars benefited from it.

While the United States is generally considered to have won the space race by putting a man on the Moon first, it wasn't a clean sweep. The USSR was the first to launch a satellite, Sputnik 1, and to put the first man, Yuri Gagarin, and the first woman, Valentina Tereshkova, in space. These projects were directly funded by their respective governments, and they were expensive. Developing rockets, spacecraft, managing high-skilled engineers, and developing new launch sites cost billions, even in the 1960s. Here are the 10 most expensive space missions of all time.