Why There's Simply No Need For Physical Car Keys Anymore

In recent years, using mobile devices like your iPhone's Apple Wallet to store digital information has grown increasingly popular. Today, it's possible to store bank cards, concert tickets, public transportation cards, and even your house key in digital wallets. With the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) reporting that the number of carmakers seeking certification for its Digital Car Key program soared in 2025, it's becoming clear that physical car keys might also soon become a thing of the past.

In January of 2026, the CCC reported a total of 115 vehicles from a growing collection of automakers both sought and received Digital Key Certification the previous year. This included a first-time certification from a Chinese car manufacturer (XPENG), representing what the consortium thinks is a turning point for the industry regarding the standard for new vehicles. Newly certified automakers also include Audi, BMW, Genesis, Hyundai, Ingeek, Kia, Lotus, Lynn & Co, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, NIO, Polestar, smart, Volvo, and ZEEKR.

Digital car key technology revolves around wallet storage on Android and iOS devices. With a digital car key on your iPhone, for example, you can always access your vehicle, even if your device runs out of battery. Just like other passes, Apple stores a car key under its Secure Enclave, which makes it impossible for others to clone your keys, giving you peace of mind that only you can access your vehicle. Apple says additional automakers are slated to add digital car key support in 2026, including Acura, Cadillac, Chevy, Chevrolet, GMC, Hongqi, Lucid, Porsche, Rivian, Tata, Voyah, and WEY.