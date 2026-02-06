Why There's Simply No Need For Physical Car Keys Anymore
In recent years, using mobile devices like your iPhone's Apple Wallet to store digital information has grown increasingly popular. Today, it's possible to store bank cards, concert tickets, public transportation cards, and even your house key in digital wallets. With the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) reporting that the number of carmakers seeking certification for its Digital Car Key program soared in 2025, it's becoming clear that physical car keys might also soon become a thing of the past.
In January of 2026, the CCC reported a total of 115 vehicles from a growing collection of automakers both sought and received Digital Key Certification the previous year. This included a first-time certification from a Chinese car manufacturer (XPENG), representing what the consortium thinks is a turning point for the industry regarding the standard for new vehicles. Newly certified automakers also include Audi, BMW, Genesis, Hyundai, Ingeek, Kia, Lotus, Lynn & Co, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, NIO, Polestar, smart, Volvo, and ZEEKR.
Digital car key technology revolves around wallet storage on Android and iOS devices. With a digital car key on your iPhone, for example, you can always access your vehicle, even if your device runs out of battery. Just like other passes, Apple stores a car key under its Secure Enclave, which makes it impossible for others to clone your keys, giving you peace of mind that only you can access your vehicle. Apple says additional automakers are slated to add digital car key support in 2026, including Acura, Cadillac, Chevy, Chevrolet, GMC, Hongqi, Lucid, Porsche, Rivian, Tata, Voyah, and WEY.
The predicted popularity growth of digital car keys
With so many auto brands seeking certification and announcing support for digital car keys, we're likely to see the same trend as we did with the adoption of Apple CarPlay. At first, the infotainment system was exclusive to more expensive brands; however, over time, it became a must for every carmaker — and those who choose not to support it, like Rivian and Tela, usually find themselves having to offer a similar experience or face backlash from customers.
Besides that, carmakers can use several technologies for digital key implementation, including NFC, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Ultra Wideband. These approaches create a seamless experience when unlocking your car; in some instances, you don't even need to take your phone out of your pocket to gain access to your vehicle. Apple Wallet's Express Mode is an excellent example of this time-saving technology.
With more brands supporting the CCC standard, interoperability will continue to become easier between different digital wallets. Widespread adoption means it won't matter if you have an iPhone or Android device; you'll be able to store your keys digitally regardless of platform.