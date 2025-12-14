4 Things You Can Actually Store In Apple Wallet

Apple Wallet is a convenient little corner of your iPhone that strives to replace your actual physical wallet. It allows you to securely store all sorts of things from your bank cards to boarding passes in one place, letting you easily access them when you need to. It's also constantly adding support for new items and can come in very handy when travelling. Moreover, it works seamlessly with your Apple Watch, so you don't even need to take out your iPhone to access an ID or a pass in your Apple Wallet.

However, despite its versatility, Apple Wallet usage is often limited to storing credit cards, debit cards, loyalty passes, and coupons, and most users often don't use it to its full potential. This is because we often forget about its capabilities or are not even aware of many new features added to it. So, here are four things you may not know you can store in your Apple Wallet.