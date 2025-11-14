How To Add A Digital ID To Your iPhone's Wallet

During the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple previewed the new iOS 26 system, alongside iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. In addition to the Liquid Glass UI revamp, improved message features, and Apple Intelligence expansion, Apple took advantage of its developers' keynote to announce new features for the Wallet app.

Among the changes, Apple unveiled a refreshed boarding pass experience, which has been slowly rolling out across airlines, and the ability for U.S. users to add their passport as a Digital ID. That way, Apple would give users who still can't add their driver's license to the Wallet app the ability to have a digital ID with their passport.

After a few months of waiting, Apple finally announced that U.S. users can add their passport to the Wallet app. "With the launch of Digital ID, we're excited to expand the ways users can store and present their identity — all with the security and privacy built into iPhone and Apple Watch," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. "Since introducing the ability to add a driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet in 2022, we've seen how much users love having their ID right on their devices. Digital IDs bring this secure and convenient option to even more users across the country, as they can now add an ID to Wallet using information from their U.S. passport."