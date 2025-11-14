How To Add A Digital ID To Your iPhone's Wallet
During the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple previewed the new iOS 26 system, alongside iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. In addition to the Liquid Glass UI revamp, improved message features, and Apple Intelligence expansion, Apple took advantage of its developers' keynote to announce new features for the Wallet app.
Among the changes, Apple unveiled a refreshed boarding pass experience, which has been slowly rolling out across airlines, and the ability for U.S. users to add their passport as a Digital ID. That way, Apple would give users who still can't add their driver's license to the Wallet app the ability to have a digital ID with their passport.
After a few months of waiting, Apple finally announced that U.S. users can add their passport to the Wallet app. "With the launch of Digital ID, we're excited to expand the ways users can store and present their identity — all with the security and privacy built into iPhone and Apple Watch," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. "Since introducing the ability to add a driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet in 2022, we've seen how much users love having their ID right on their devices. Digital IDs bring this secure and convenient option to even more users across the country, as they can now add an ID to Wallet using information from their U.S. passport."
Adding a Digital ID to Apple Wallet
Adding a Digital ID to Apple Wallet is a very straightforward process, and doesn't require any specific iOS update. Here's how you can do it:
- On the iPhone's Wallet app, tap the plus icon.
- Select Driver's License or ID Cards.
- Select Digital ID and follow the onscreen instructions to start the setup and verification process.
According to Apple, users need to scan the photo page of their physical passport as part of the process. They also need to scan the chip embedded on the back of the passport to ensure data authenticity, in addition to a selfie for verification. A series of facial and head movements are required during the process.
To use the Digital ID, users can double-click the side button or Home button to access your Apple Wallet and select Digital ID. Apple says this feature is currently in beta at TSA checkpoints at more than 250 airports in the U.S.; additional accepted use cases will be revealed in the future.