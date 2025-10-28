Do You Still Need Physical ID For TSA If You Have A Digital ID?

Digital IDs in mobile wallets and apps are becoming more commonplace. You can add everything from your driver's license to your school or work ID, or even a passport, to a mobile device. Pull it up on screen, scan it, or show it to an agent or guard to verify your identity and gain entry.

Does this mean you can leave your physical ID at home? Not necessarily. While you might not need to show it, it's important that you still have it on you, just in case. If you're asked for it and you don't have it, this could lead to additional screenings, delays, and, in a worst-case scenario, denied entry into a state or onto a flight.

The ability to present digital IDs as a form of ID depends on location, but they are accepted in a growing number of places. This includes the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which is now accepting digital IDs loaded onto an Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet, or other state-issued apps as a form of personal identification. These IDs are accepted at more than 250 airport checkpoints.