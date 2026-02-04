Not Samsung, Not Sony: This Is The Best Budget OLED TV (According To Reviewers)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are certain trustworthy names that consumers can reliably turn to when shopping for a TV, but the smartest purchase is actually not Samsung, and not Sony either. Despite the typically high cost of OLED TVs, you can get a great display with excellent picture quality and rich contrast without breaking the bank — if you know which brand to trust, that is. Expert reviewers say that the LG B5 OLED is the best budget OLED in 2026.

The professional testing team at Rtings collated their findings after testing dozens of modern OLED displays. They narrowed down the list to the best premium, best mid-range, and best budget models. Rtings praised the LG B5 OLED because it provides practically all of the cutting-edge features you could expect from an OLED TV. It only falls short of a Samsung QD-OLED in terms of color vividness and viewing angles, benefits you won't mind missing when you can pay less than $900 for this otherwise stellar display.

Samsung and Sony are regarded as mid-to-premium TV brands, while LG has a positive reputation for manufacturing affordable models that are still up to consumer standards. This isn't to say that LG can't compete at the high end, though. In fact, LG produced some of the best smart TVs of 2025. However, if you want a reasonably-priced panel that also feels like the complete package, LG's lineup is still the first place you should look.