What's The Difference Between American And European Electrical Plugs?

If you've ever watched a movie or show from across the pond — or even traveled there yourself — then you'll probably have noticed that European electrical plugs are vastly different in appearance from those found in America. Even here in America, some plugs might look different, with many having three metal pins versus the usual two. But don't be too confused, as those plugs all basically do the same thing — the third pin is simply a safety feature called a grounding pin. Overseas, in Europe, though, things are very different to the point that you'll not only need to check that your electronics are rated for certain voltages, but that you'll also need to buy adapters capable of handling the voltage transition. It's honestly a bit inconvenient, so why are all these plugs so different and why isn't there just a single international standard? Well, to understand that we have to take a trip back to the creation of the first electrical grids.

The first commercial power plant in America opened in 1882, lighting up Manhattan's financial district. The first transformer followed in 1886 and from there the grid slowly expanded as America's electrical revolution set in. Over in Europe, the first "commercial power plant" didn't take off until 1891, which meant technology had evolved some, allowing engineers to come up with more efficient designs. As the grids expanded, different regions created plugs that made sense for their customers, leading to 15 different domestic outlet types which can be found throughout the world, with at least four that are used throughout various parts of Europe alone.