You Can Speed Up Any Old Computer With Your Spare USB Ports - Here's How

If your PC is a few years old, it probably doesn't feel as fast anymore. PCs running Windows slow down after years of use for a number of reasons. While you can't always fix the root causes, there's another simpler option to improve the computer's performance: ReadyBoost. It's a built-in Windows feature that lets you use a USB flash drive as a cache on computers with low RAM and an HDD. This cache is then used to store frequently accessed files. Since pulling them from the flash drive can be quicker than reading from a disk, your computer feels noticeably faster.

To be clear, ReadyBoost is not a replacement for RAM, but supplements it. RAM is where your computer loads the data required for active apps and files. For instance, if you are running Google Chrome, the OS will load the required files on to RAM while the session is active. After that, the space will be freed up, making room for other apps. RAM is still much faster than the cache on a flash drive. But, on old PCs with 2-4GB of RAM, where an upgrade is not possible due to hardware constraints, using a flash drive and a spare USB port can improve performance.