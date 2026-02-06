Here's Why Your Apple USB Charging Cables Are Turning Yellow

If you own an Apple charging cable with yellowish discoloration, replace the cable as soon as possible to prevent damage to your device — the cable could potentially become a fire hazard. Some users on the /MacOS subreddit have stated that Apple has replaced cables for affected users in the past, but it's unclear if this is an option for older cables or for those who don't have an AppleCare subscription.

Heat might not be the only reason for discoloration, either. Charging cables can also yellow due to everyday handling, namely from oils transferred through the skin. Environmental factors, such as UV exposure, can also play a role in the problem.

PVC is often used to strengthen cables, but when Apple stopped using it in 2007 in favor of rubber sleeves, it led to weaker and more failure-prone cables. While Apple has improved the design and strength of its modern cables over the years, as well as ditched the Lightning port standard, little can be done to prevent yellowing issues on older cables. The only alternative is to purchase high-quality cables from a reputable manufacturer.