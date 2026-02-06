Did Woosh Air Filter Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 14

Woosh is an innovative smart air filter that advises owners via Wi-Fi connectivity when it needs to be changed. The advantage is that this takes the guesswork out of the experience, and also ensures better air quality in the home since the filters are changed when they should be. It can also help prevent issues with airflow, which can cause an air conditioner or a furnace to work harder, resulting in potentially higher energy bills. At the time of the pitch, Mok was also working on a product that could transform the filter into a smart air purifier — one of the essential smart home gadgets you should be using.

Valuing the company at $5 million, Mok received a $1.3 million pre-seed investment and raised more than $60,000 through a Kickstarter campaign. He also forged a partnership with Emerson (later Copeland) to ship his filter with the Sensi smart thermostats, which are some of the best smart thermostats on the market. It's rare that a pre-revenue company gets a deal, but O'Leary was intrigued and he came to an agreement. However, the deal failed to finalize. Woosh eventually moved into a new office space and partnered with 3M to use its filtration technology and sensors in the product. The product eventually started shipping, and by December 2024, the company had earned more than $1 million in annual revenue. As of February 2025, Woosh expanded to offer not only the smart air filter but also an air quality monitor and fold filter.