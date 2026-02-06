Did Woosh Air Filter Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 14
"Shark Tank" on ABC is a business reality series where celebrity investors hear pitches from businesses and make real-life deals to invest when they see an opportunity. Airing for 17 seasons (and counting) and earning numerous awards through its run to date, "Shark Tank" has been involved in some of the biggest brand successes, from Scrub Daddy to Bombas and Dude Wipes, and even the must-have Ring video doorbells. The founder of Ring, then known as DoorBot, did not get a deal from a shark. But he later sold the business to Amazon for more than $1 billion.
It's always fun to look back at companies that made deals to discover if the agreements were officially signed post-show and how the business is doing now either way. Woosh was an interesting innovation that appeared on the show's 14th season back in 2022. After pitching his brand, founder Winston Mok, who had previously worked as a product manager at Google, inked a deal with Kevin O'Leary for half a million dollars for a 10 percent stake and a $0.50 royalty. The deal, however, didn't go through, but the company appears to be still going strong.
Woosh's backstory on the show
Woosh is an innovative smart air filter that advises owners via Wi-Fi connectivity when it needs to be changed. The advantage is that this takes the guesswork out of the experience, and also ensures better air quality in the home since the filters are changed when they should be. It can also help prevent issues with airflow, which can cause an air conditioner or a furnace to work harder, resulting in potentially higher energy bills. At the time of the pitch, Mok was also working on a product that could transform the filter into a smart air purifier — one of the essential smart home gadgets you should be using.
Valuing the company at $5 million, Mok received a $1.3 million pre-seed investment and raised more than $60,000 through a Kickstarter campaign. He also forged a partnership with Emerson (later Copeland) to ship his filter with the Sensi smart thermostats, which are some of the best smart thermostats on the market. It's rare that a pre-revenue company gets a deal, but O'Leary was intrigued and he came to an agreement. However, the deal failed to finalize. Woosh eventually moved into a new office space and partnered with 3M to use its filtration technology and sensors in the product. The product eventually started shipping, and by December 2024, the company had earned more than $1 million in annual revenue. As of February 2025, Woosh expanded to offer not only the smart air filter but also an air quality monitor and fold filter.
Where Woosh is now
Fast forward to today, and the Woosh website remains active, with a link to the "Shark Tank" appearance on YouTube along with several reviews and roundups from reputable sites praising the product. There are five products being sold, including a bundle with both the smart air filter and air quality monitor, the two products individually, and a filter refill and frame gasketing. Reviews are glowing for all the products, which appear to be shipping without delay. The existence of so many customer reviews confirms that many buyers have received their products. The latest reports as of July 2025 indicate that the company is now worth $5 million, while other reports place the valuation at $6.65 million, suggesting Woosh may be one of the ones that got away on the show.
Woosh hasn't actively posted on Instagram since late 2025, with some of its last posts thanking the SpaceX team for hosting them back in September 2025 and referencing speaking engagements, including at the Reliable Plant Conference in Chicago in April 2025. But there has been nothing so far for 2026. The company does not appear to have a presence on Facebook, and the Twitter account has seemingly not been active since 2022. Mok's LinkedIn page still shows him as the maker and founder at Woosh and he has been actively posting there. Thus, it appears that the company is still going strong, even if the O'Leary deal didn't pan out.