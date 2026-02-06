You Can Remote Start Your Car With Your iPhone - Here's How

Remotely starting your car with an iPhone is an easy way to add comfort and efficiency to your routine. You might do so to pre-condition your vehicle during winter (so you can defrost the windshield and warm the cabin), during summer to make the interior cooler, or for safety, as it can clear foggy windows before you get in. With EVs, remote pre-conditioning while still plugged in is useful as the car can run on grid power instead of the battery, which helps preserve range while preparing the cabin.

Unlike Apple's Car Key, which is a convenient way to store your car keys on your iPhone and fire it up when nearby, remotely starting your car depends on whether you have access to an automaker app or if your vehicle has a remote-start module for third-party apps. That said, these are some of the most popular brands and options to remote start your car with an iPhone.