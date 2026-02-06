5 TV Shows To Watch After Netflix's Harlan Coben Series Run Away

If Harlan Coben's Run Away left you craving more mysteries that keep you guessing, Netflix has a treasure trove of spine-tingling series. There's just something irresistible about a story that drops secrets like crumbs, piece by piece. Each twist invites you to play detective from the comfort of your couch, piecing together clues about the characters and their motives. Author Harlan Coben is a master of such mystery storytelling. All his novels pull the readers in with compelling questions of why and how everything went wrong. On Netflix alone, you'll find a rich lineup of series that scratch that itch for suspense. From additional Harlan Coben adaptations like Fool Me Once and Stay Close, to other character-driven dramas such as Broadchurch.

Here is a list of shows you might enjoy after you've finished Run Away, with a broad range of tones and mysteries to suit every mood. Some simmer with high tension, others unravel sprawling conspiracies. But they all share that addictive quality that keeps viewers glued to the screen. So, after Run Away, prepare to dive deeper into a world of shadows, suspicion, and startling revelations. A good mystery isn't just watched, it's experienced.