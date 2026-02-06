5 TV Shows To Watch After Netflix's Harlan Coben Series Run Away
If Harlan Coben's Run Away left you craving more mysteries that keep you guessing, Netflix has a treasure trove of spine-tingling series. There's just something irresistible about a story that drops secrets like crumbs, piece by piece. Each twist invites you to play detective from the comfort of your couch, piecing together clues about the characters and their motives. Author Harlan Coben is a master of such mystery storytelling. All his novels pull the readers in with compelling questions of why and how everything went wrong. On Netflix alone, you'll find a rich lineup of series that scratch that itch for suspense. From additional Harlan Coben adaptations like Fool Me Once and Stay Close, to other character-driven dramas such as Broadchurch.
Here is a list of shows you might enjoy after you've finished Run Away, with a broad range of tones and mysteries to suit every mood. Some simmer with high tension, others unravel sprawling conspiracies. But they all share that addictive quality that keeps viewers glued to the screen. So, after Run Away, prepare to dive deeper into a world of shadows, suspicion, and startling revelations. A good mystery isn't just watched, it's experienced.
Fool Me Once
Fool Me Once proves there are some good things on Netflix as it plunges viewers into a twisting thriller built on heartbreak and deception. When military veteran Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan), attends her husband Joe's (Richard Armitage) funeral, she suspects nothing. But everything changes when a hidden nanny camera catches Joe playing with their daughter. Despite his suspected murder, Joe is alive. Maya's grief turns into shock leads her on a path of relentless search for the truth. But that means our hero will find herself tangled in a web of conspiracies involving a sibling's death and a powerful influential family.
This is a quintessential Harlan Coben story. It comes with emotional depth and thrilling mystery. Maya's journey weaves through shady alliances and buried secrets. The audience will keep guessing at every turn as one shocking revelation spawns another. Just like Run Away, Fool Me Once thrives on hidden truths and the emotional weight of intimate family life, where nothing is as it first appears.
The Beast in Me
The Beast in Me is one of the best shows of 2025. It throws the audience into a psychological thriller, where nothing is quite what it seems. Claire Danes stars as Aggie Wiggs, a Pulitzer-winning author. But her career stalled, and her heart was shattered after the tragic death of her son. She now leads a quiet life in self-imposed isolation on Long Island. But her peace is abruptly disturbed when Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys) moves in next door. Nile is a real estate magnate and a prime suspect in his wife's disappearance. Horrified by her new neighbor, Aggie sees in him a perfect subject for her next book. She becomes intrigued, but also obsessed. What begins as a professional curiosity quickly turns into a dangerous psychological duel.
The series thrives on intense performance and tension. But unlike a typical crime drama that follows certain tropes, The Beast in Me leans more on character building and the inner darkness of the protagonists. After all, Aggie hunts not only Niles' secrets, but also her own demons. Psychological suspense and human desperation are deeply explored themes, just like in Run Away. However, The Beast in Me focuses more on a battle of wits and emotions between two fractured souls.
Stay Close
Stay Close is a mysterious Netflix miniseries adaptation of Harlan Coben's bestselling novel by the same name. The series weaves a layered mystery about a secret that refuses to stay buried. At the core of the story is Megan Pierce (Cush Jumbo), a seemingly ordinary woman and a mother of three. But her carefully constructed suburban life masks a dark past she thought she had left behind. Across town is Ray (Richard Armitage), once a promising photographer, now scraping by as a paparazzo, and Detective Michael Broome (James Nesbitt), a cop tormented by a cold case involving a missing man. When a new disappearance echoes an old mystery, the lives of these three characters collide. Lies, buried connections, and missing truths are all exposed.
This series builds tension by slowly unraveling how the characters' histories intertwined and how far they'll go to protect the lives they fought to create. As a Coben story, Stay Close thrives on dark twists, complex characters' backstories, and the idea that the past shapes the present in unexpected ways. And just like Run Away, Stay Close is rooted in the unsettling realization that truth often comes with a price.
Broadchurch
Broadchurch is a gripping psychological thriller that grips you from the beginning. It all starts when an idyllic seaside town is shattered by tragedy after the body of an 11-year-old boy is discovered on a Dorset beach. The once tight-knit community is thrust into shock, suspicion, and relentless media scrutiny. But even though the series starts as a murder mystery, as it progresses, it turns into a deep exploration of human nature, grief, and loyalty. Unlike Run Away, which thrills the audience with constant twists and a fast-paced story, Broadchurch is a slow burn and more character-centered. However, it's equally thrilling and mysterious.
Central to the story are detectives Alex Hardy (David Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman), whose different approaches to the case fuel much of the emotional tension as they discover the secrets behind the small town's idyllic life. Most of the cast weren't told who the killer was until the last days of filming. That way, the shock, disbelief, and tension on set only contributed to the atmosphere on screen.
The Innocent
The Innocent is yet another Netflix adaptation of a Harlan Coben suspense-soaked crime thriller, but this time in Spanish. It delivers a labyrinth of mysteries, and it shows how life can completely change in just one significant moment. The story begins when Mateo "Mat" Vidal (Mario Casas) gets in a nightclub brawl that ends up in an accidental death. This single night shatters his youth and leads him to prison. But after serving his time, Mat is determined to get his life in order. He earns a law degree, takes over his brother's practice, and marries the woman he loves. Just as everything seems to be in perfect order, a strange call from his wife's phone will turn his life upside down once again.
It seems that the past simply won't let him have a normal life. What follows is a twisting investigation involving secret messages, a hidden past, and a determined police inspector, Lorena Ortiz (Alexandra Himénez), whose own demons and quest for truth intersect with Mat's. But what sets The Innocent apart is its richly layered narrative structure. Each episode shifts perspectives and reveals how seemingly unrelated characters are connected. The audience keeps guessing the motives, identities, and hidden truths.