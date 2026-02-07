Why Car Headlights Changed From A Warm Yellow To A Blinding White

If you are driving at night and get annoyed at the brightness of oncoming headlights, you are not alone. Complaints about headlights are on the rise, not just from traffic coming toward you in the other lane, but also from cars driving behind you. It is not a matter of getting older or jaded with inconsiderate drivers — headlight beams actually have gotten brighter and whiter as technology evolves and car makers adopt newer technologies.

One reason why headlights appear brighter now is a change to the bulbs used in vehicles. Previously, many cars used halogen bulbs, which usually had that trademark warm yellow color. Now, many automakers use LED bulbs. Most "white" LED lights actually start as a blue LED, which is then filtered through a phosphor layer to convert some of that light into longer wavelengths. This gives the appearance of white light being emitted — but it's typically a cooler, bluer white compared to halogens.