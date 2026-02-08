Anne Hathaway's Unconventional Kaiju Movie Is A Must-Watch On Netflix
With a seemingly endless sea of content, there's plenty you can find on Netflix. From five of the best James Bond movies to flicks that bombed with audiences despite costing $320 million, there's no telling what you can find. However, the service is picking up a rather strange movie starring Anne Hathaway and a giant kaiju (Japanese for "strange beast"), and this one is a must-watch if you're into monster movies. Though even for a monster movie, it's pretty out there.
Arriving on the platform on February 9 alongside "Matter of Time," a Netflix original about a Seattle benefit concert from Eddie Vedder, and "The Creature Cases: Chapter 7," a children's animated series, is Anne Hathaway's "Colossal." While watching all three may be an odd choice, "Colossal" can be a fun watch for anyone into monsters smashing cities or existential crises, though the film seems to have won over critics more than audiences.
If you don't want to wait for February 9, there are a couple of other places you can watch it. Fans were excited for "Colossal" when the trailer dropped back in 2017, so it's great seeing the film get some more attention. If you're in the mood for a flick that blends dark comedy with alien monsters, this one's for you. However — without spoiling anything — be warned that the film's themes of alcoholism and abuse may not be for everybody.
Anne Hathaway confronts monsters in Colossal
From starring in 2014's "Interstellar," a fan-favorite Christopher Nolan movies, to 2019's "Serenity," actress Anne Hathaway is certainly no stranger to the world of sci-fi. She's even set to star in the JJ Abrams-backed sci-fi-thriller "Flowervale Street," aiming to release in August 2026. Before "Flowervale," however, Hathaway starred in a 2016 sci-fi flick directed by Nacho Vigalondo, wherein she confronts a giant monster, as well as herself.
"Colossal" follows the story of Gloria (Hathaway), a New York City party animal and writer who's out of work and is forced to leave the city after her boyfriend kicks her out of their apartment. Moving back to her hometown, she is reacquainted with her childhood friend Oscar (Jason Sudeikis), and she does her best to rebuild her life. However, when the news begins reporting that a giant Kaiju is ravaging Seoul, South Korea, Gloria learns she has mysterious connections to the attack. It's then she must discover why her small life is having a global impact.
On Rotten Tomatoes, "Colossal" holds an 82% Tomatometer score and a 58% Popcornmeter score. In a 2017 review for Bleeding Cool, critic Kaitlyn Booth states, "'Colossal' has a weird concept that might be hard for some but once the movie settles into itself it's quite funny and thought provoking." Though the film isn't streaming on Netflix until February 9, it is currently streaming on Plex and Kanopy. If this doesn't sound like it's for you, there are some great sci-fi movies from 2025 to check out.