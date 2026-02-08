Anne Hathaway's Unconventional Kaiju Movie Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

With a seemingly endless sea of content, there's plenty you can find on Netflix. From five of the best James Bond movies to flicks that bombed with audiences despite costing $320 million, there's no telling what you can find. However, the service is picking up a rather strange movie starring Anne Hathaway and a giant kaiju (Japanese for "strange beast"), and this one is a must-watch if you're into monster movies. Though even for a monster movie, it's pretty out there.

Arriving on the platform on February 9 alongside "Matter of Time," a Netflix original about a Seattle benefit concert from Eddie Vedder, and "The Creature Cases: Chapter 7," a children's animated series, is Anne Hathaway's "Colossal." While watching all three may be an odd choice, "Colossal" can be a fun watch for anyone into monsters smashing cities or existential crises, though the film seems to have won over critics more than audiences.

If you don't want to wait for February 9, there are a couple of other places you can watch it. Fans were excited for "Colossal" when the trailer dropped back in 2017, so it's great seeing the film get some more attention. If you're in the mood for a flick that blends dark comedy with alien monsters, this one's for you. However — without spoiling anything — be warned that the film's themes of alcoholism and abuse may not be for everybody.