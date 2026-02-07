5 Amazon Fidget Toys Perfect For The Tech Enthusiast In Your Life

Sometimes, all it takes to occupy your mind is counting numbers. If you're engaged in repetitive tasks, though, it can be a little hard to keep a mental tally running. For a simple gadget that can help with those kinds of tasks and be a fidget toy in its own right, try the KTRIO Electronic Finger Counters, available in a 10-pack on Amazon for $9.99.

These tiny digital devices are designed to fit comfortably over any of your fingers using adjustable rings. Just tap the large button, and the number increases by one, up to a maximum of 99999. It's great to use for it's own sake, just clicking up numbers to occupy your hands, though it's also a nice companion for monotonous tasks like taking inventory or crocheting. When you're done counting, just tap the reset button, and you're ready to go again.

These digital counters have a user rating of 4.5 stars, and are marked as an Amazon's Choice product at the time of writing. One user bought it for their child, as they've apparently become trendy at school, though they also ended up giving a counter to their family members and keeping one for themselves.