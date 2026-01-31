Don't Throw Out Your Old Keyboard, Do This Instead

Nothing lasts forever. No matter how well your trusty keyboard has served you, you'll eventually have to change it. Whether it's completely broken down or if you've just gotten a newer, shinier alternative that fits your needs better, no one should hold onto something useless. This doesn't mean you should be throwing out your old keyboards, though, as components inside electronics — including keyboards — can be hazardous to the environment if dumped like any other trash. Fortunately, just like with your old work computer, there are a ton of better uses for an old keyboard than trashing it.

You can trade in your keyboard at retailers like Best Buy to get store credits and vouchers, donate them to places or people that might need them, or recycle them properly to ensure no hazardous waste spoils the environment. All of these help you contribute to the community around you and lower the amount of untreatable waste produced, and you get personal benefits out of doing so in the form of cash and vouchers. Here are some additional ideas for your old keyboard.