Anker's Cool New USB Charger Gadget Is On Sale For Only $30

The Anker Nano Charger is currently on sale well below its usual $39.99 price. While you will need your own charging cable, the charger does come in White, Black, or Blue, but be aware that the Blue model isn't included in the sale. Along with a Care Mode that can lower the charging temperature by up to 9 degrees, there are some other goodies packed into the device.

Capable of delivering 45W of Max Fast Charging through USB-C, the Anker Nano Charger touts being able to charge an iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in 20 minutes. If you have a compatible iPhone or iPad model listed on the page, the device will automatically recognize it and adjust its charging for safer power delivery. The Anker Nano Charger also includes smart display controls, which can show the charging status, rotate the screen, and easily switch between modes — fast, steady, and trickle. The device's prongs can also fold to 90 and 180 degrees for use in smaller spaces.

Along with being an Amazon's Choice item, the Anker Nano Charger holds a 4.5-star rating with 130 reviews. Customers appreciate the charger for its adaptable plug, temperature management abilities to prevent device overheating, and overall charging power. However, Android fans do take umbrage with the device seemingly favoring Apple, as Google Pixel and Samsung devices can lack identifying features on the charger's display. However, based on reviews, Anker's charger can be good for anyone who's looking to charge their iPhone faster.