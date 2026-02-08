You Need To Avoid This Huge RAM Problem When Buying Your Next Laptop

Over the past decade, computer manufacturers have prioritized form factor, launching sleeker models year after year. That involved making a drastic change to something most people never think about: how RAM is installed inside your laptop.

In most older laptops, memory modules came as removable sticks (usually DDR3, DDR4, or DDR5) that sat in RAM slots, so you could easily remove and swap them. Now, on many modern laptops, the RAM (usually low-power DDR or LPDDR) is directly soldered to the motherboard. With fixed soldering, the additional space around the motherboard, housing the connector piece, and the extra headroom between the modules and the bottom panel is significantly reduced. That's the reason laptops today look so sleek and compact.

Manufacturers claim this improves speed and power efficiency for Windows machines, and in some cases, it does. However, it comes with a major trade-off. With soldered RAM, repairability and upgradability are affected. Laptop models with soldered RAM modules are harder to repair, and memory can't be upgraded as easily. Additionally, for everyday users, the effects on performance with soldered RAM may not be as pronounced or as noticeable, especially when RAM is not the primary performance bottleneck. If something goes wrong, soldered memory leaves you with far fewer options.