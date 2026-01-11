9 Signs Your RAM Is About To Fail

Computers are technological miracles comprised of numerous components working in harmony to render countless calculations and programs on a screen. However, that harmony balances on a razor-thin wire. Since every computer component relies on every other installed piece of hardware, you'd be surprised how easily you can accidentally break a PC. However, it's even easier to miss the warning signs that components are about to fail.

Now, you're probably wondering what the most important component in a computer is. The answer is random-access memory, better known as RAM. While every PC needs a hard drive or solid-state drive to store data, it needs RAM to run the programs required to access, read, and occasionally alter said data. You could own the most dependable computer on the planet, but without functioning RAM, your computer won't work properly or at all. Thankfully, like any failing component, you can watch for telltale signs that your RAM is starting to fail — or already has. And we are here to tell you what you should watch for.

Before we begin, a quick disclaimer: Since computer components function in conjunction with one another, many malfunctioning pieces of hardware share the same symptoms. If your computer exhibits any of the issues in this article, bad RAM is only one possible explanation. When diagnosing your PC, always rely on a professional and try to rule out the most likely causes first.