This State Is Trying To Make Android Its Official Mobile Operating System

Sen. Cullimore might be on to something with this bill, because there are some great reasons for iPhone users to switch to Android, including affordability, innovative design, and great mobile gaming opportunities. Of course, there's still the question of why the Senator would care to pitch Android OS as a bona fide state symbol in the first place. What does it mean for him to do so? Well, in this case, it's largely a joke. Per Deseret News, Sen. Cullimore even challenged Tim Cook to oppose the bill in person. "Have fun," he said. "We take this session very seriously."

To be clear, if this bill somehow passed, it would not require state agencies or government employees to choose Android phones over iPhones. The designation would be symbolic in nature. If passed, the bill would serve to recognize the platform as a cultural value, just as other state symbols do. Functionally speaking, Android's open-source, flexible nature might point to Utah's focus on technology and innovation. But Sen. Cullimore made sure to clarify his intent with the bill: "We recognize state rocks and state flowers and state cooking pans ... this was a lighthearted attempt at a little levity during the session."

While the bill may not be of much significance whether it passes or not, it ups Android's reputation by a few notches, if nothing else. Based on Sen. Cullimore's own commentary, it doesn't seem like the bill is even meant to pass. But if you're concerned that unserious bills like this might reflect poorly on the current state of democracy, just remember: it's not as bad as ChatGPT writing actual legislation in Congress.