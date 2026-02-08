This State Is Trying To Make Android Its Official Mobile Operating System
Humans have long embroiled themselves in surface-level disagreements, with contemporary high-profile examples in tech including the console wars, Linux vs. Windows debates, and the long-standing Android vs. iOS rivalry. That idea has been taken to the next level by Utah State Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, who has proposed a real bill to designate Android as the state's official mobile operating system.
By sponsoring the bill, Sen. Cullimore may or may not have meant to signal that everyone in Utah should switch to Android. During a press meeting, as reported by KSL Utah news, Sen. Cullimore said: "Someday, everybody with an iPhone will realize that the technology is better on Android." However, he went on to say he's the only one in his immediate family who uses Android.
Tongue-in-cheek senatorial comments aside, if you happen to live in Utah and feel you should prepare for the potential legislation of your mobile operating system someday, you're in luck — there's a list of every major Android phone brand ranked from worst to best you can check out to help you make the switch.
What does it mean for Android to be a state symbol, anyway?
Sen. Cullimore might be on to something with this bill, because there are some great reasons for iPhone users to switch to Android, including affordability, innovative design, and great mobile gaming opportunities. Of course, there's still the question of why the Senator would care to pitch Android OS as a bona fide state symbol in the first place. What does it mean for him to do so? Well, in this case, it's largely a joke. Per Deseret News, Sen. Cullimore even challenged Tim Cook to oppose the bill in person. "Have fun," he said. "We take this session very seriously."
To be clear, if this bill somehow passed, it would not require state agencies or government employees to choose Android phones over iPhones. The designation would be symbolic in nature. If passed, the bill would serve to recognize the platform as a cultural value, just as other state symbols do. Functionally speaking, Android's open-source, flexible nature might point to Utah's focus on technology and innovation. But Sen. Cullimore made sure to clarify his intent with the bill: "We recognize state rocks and state flowers and state cooking pans ... this was a lighthearted attempt at a little levity during the session."
While the bill may not be of much significance whether it passes or not, it ups Android's reputation by a few notches, if nothing else. Based on Sen. Cullimore's own commentary, it doesn't seem like the bill is even meant to pass. But if you're concerned that unserious bills like this might reflect poorly on the current state of democracy, just remember: it's not as bad as ChatGPT writing actual legislation in Congress.