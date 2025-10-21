5 Reasons Why It's Time To Switch From iPhone To Android In 2025

Android phones just want to have fun. If you doubt that, just get a good look at all the foldables available from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and OnePlus. Are foldable phones a gimmick? Maybe at one point in the past, but they get better every year. If you're tired of the rumors claiming Apple will debut a foldable phone in the near future, maybe you should take a hard look at the Android foldables to satisfy your craving.

Foldables are great, but they're not the only fun option. The LG Wing is one of the quirkier phone designs, sporting an entire second display that swivels from vertical to horizontal orientation, which gives the phone a T shape. Unfortunately, the phone is no longer in production. LG left the phone business entirely shortly after releasing the Wing, but at least it continued to update the phone years after leaving the industry. Maybe one day we'll get an LG Wing 2.

Other quirky Androids have popped up at tech conferences, like this bendable Motorola phone meant to be worn on the wrist. E-ink phones are a category of their own. The Bigme e-ink phone from Hibreak is one of the first of its kind, delivering a full Android 14 experience on an e-ink display. It's not the best candidate for watching YouTube or scrolling through social media because of the low refresh rate, but some people like the experience as it helps them disconnect from an always-online world. The Onyx Boox Palma is also an e-ink device. Sadly, it can't be used as a phone despite looking and working like one. Still, you can download any app from the Google Play Store, and it's a great e-reader alternative if you're looking for something smaller.