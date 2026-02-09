Scientists Are Trying To Build Empathy Into Robots - Here's How

The humanoid robot market is getting more interesting each day. Several companies are working on different fronts to develop the robot of today but also of the future. Meanwhile, there's a researcher who's trying to teach empathy to robots so they can understand how people react to them based on their facial expressions.

Currently, chatbots and humanoid robots tend to be overly empathetic and ask follow-up questions so you keep using the service. However, Philippine scientist Angelica Lim, an associate professor of computing science at Simon Fraser University, is trying to change that. She told CBC that she wants to avoid an over-reliance on empathy, "where they're so overly empathetic that they are triggering delusions and psychoses, and it's absolutely horrible."

Even though companies like OpenAI offer different moods for its ChatGPT bots, they're all predetermined and can't necessarily understand what's going on with you.