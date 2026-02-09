The Simple Trick To Get More Range Out Of Your Car Key

If you've ever been in a situation where you wanted to unlock your car from a certain distance or locate it in a busy parking lot but are out of range, there's a strange trick that lets you boost the range beyond its technical capabilities. All you have to do is hold the car key against your head and press the buttons. This will help extend the key fob range and the car might respond. If it does work, the doors will open, and you'll see the blinkers come on to mark the connection. The obvious caveat applies: if you're still too far from your car, the key fob's signal will not be able to reach it. You'll need to approach the vehicle if you know where it is or keep walking randomly while pressing buttons.

This is where we tell you there's a permanent fix for locating a car in a parking lot. You can use your iPhone or Android phone to save your parking spot, but you have to remember to do it every single time. However, this still doesn't fix the range problem.

So, how can the human head amplify the key fob's signal? Maybe it's just a coincidence; you raise the fob to head level, and that's how the signal works. But it turns out that the trick is real, and it's backed up by science. Your head becomes an improvised antenna, and this boosts the car key's reach. Popular car show "Top Gear" and The New York Times mentioned this unexpected tech find, while others ran experiments to prove the human head can extend the range of a regular key fob.