How To Use The Latest iPhone-Exclusive Google Maps Parking Location Feature﻿

Finding a good parking spot is a top priority for most drivers, but remembering where you parked is a different matter. That's where a new Google Maps feature will come in handy, especially if you've ever spent longer than expected finding your car at a busy location. Google Maps can help you remember where you parked your car — a feature introduced years ago. However, Google gave it a big upgrade recently, making the process automatic for iPhone users. Before, you needed to remember to manually mark your parking spot. That's as easy to forget as remembering where you parked on your own, without any help from navigation apps.

It's unclear why Google made the parking location automatic only on iPhone, rather than launching the feature on Android first. Google usually makes the same maps features available on both platforms, though Android is the priority. Google controls the operating system, so it can roll out new Google Maps features faster than on iPhone. Interestingly, Apple Maps already makes marking your parking location automatic. All you need is an iPhone 6 or later running iOS 10 or later to use the feature.

The Apple Maps process isn't perfectly automatic. You have to enable the Show Parked Location option in Maps, and then the app will remember your parking spot once the iPhone disconnects from CarPlay or your car's Bluetooth system. The latter is a prerequisite, as the connection informs the app that you're no longer in your car.