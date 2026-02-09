5 Chinese Smartphones More Powerful Than The iPhone 17

The standard iPhone 17 model, part of the iPhone 17 series Apple launched in mid-September 2025, turned out to be a major success for the company. Starting at $799, some iPhone 17 models sold out in the U.S. and various international markets from the preorder period through mid-December, according to BGR's weekly checks. Solid hardware that makes the base iPhone 17's specs very similar to theiPhone 17 Pro's.

The iPhone 17 features the same high-end 6.3-inch OLED display as the Pro model. It's the first standard model to support 120-hertz refresh rates (ProMotion) and Always-On display functionality. The phone also features the same 48-megapixel main and ultra-wide cameras as the iPhone 17 Pro and starts at 256GB of storage, again just like the Pro. The superior model has an extra camera on the back, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, and longer battery life (33 hours vs. 30 hours on the standard edition). It also comes with a slightly better chip, the A19 Pro instead of the A19 chip on the base model. All these extra features cost a $300 premium on top of the $799 you'd pay for the regular iPhone 17.

Buyers looking for a powerful new smartphone wouldn't go wrong buying the base iPhone 17. However, those not tied to iOS have access to some of the most powerful Android handsets that vendors in China launched in late 2025 and early 2026. These Android flagships may offer more exciting experiences than Apple's offerings. It's not just about powerful chips that can match the A19 in benchmark tests, but also about camera and battery upgrades that some buyers may appreciate.