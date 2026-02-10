This Is The Most Realistic Movie Psychopath, According To Science

If you've seen the Coen Brothers' neo-Western, "No Country for Old Men," based on Cormac McCarthy's 2005 novel of the same name, you probably won't be surprised to hear this. According to forensic psychiatrist Samuel Leistedt and his colleague Paul Linkowski (via Science News), Javier Bardem's stoic and unnerving portrayal of Anton Chigurh is the most realistic depiction of a psychopath in a fictional movie.

Leistedt and Linkowski determined this after a three-year study that involved watching 400 movies (released between 1915 and 2010), looking for realistic depictions of psychopaths on film to develop tools that can help psychiatry students. Besides the Coens' film, they also watched some of the best horror movies of all time, like "Psycho," "The Silence of the Lambs," "Kiss of Death," "Henry: The Portrait of a Serial Killer," and many more.

Leistedt (and his team made up of other forensic psychiatrists and film critics) said that Chigurh resembled a characteristically cold-blooded, remorseless, and heartless psychopath the most — one that would likely have a biological difference in his brain if he were real. "He does his job, and he can sleep without any problems. In my practice, I have met a few people like this." Leistedt also added that the character reminded him of two real-life hitmen he interviewed before, who were "cold, smart, [with] no guilt, no anxiety, no depression."