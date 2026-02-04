Emma Stone's Squarespace Super Bowl Ad Proves The Oscar Winner Should Star In A Horror Movie

Emma Stone's numerous acting awards and nominations prove that she has a flair for the dramatic, but she's never had a leading role in a gritty horror production... until now. Squarespace released a 2026 Super Bowl ad titled "Unavailable," starring Emma Stone as the lady of a spooky island manor. Stone's character repeatedly tries to register an internet domain in her name, only to find that the domain name is still unavailable each and every time.

Stone erupts in a fit of sorrow; breaking laptops over her knee, tossing them aside, and wailing in agony. The use of ominous music and dark cinematography melds with Stone's hair-raising performance to build tension in a way that would be equally convincing in a proper horror film.

The Squarespace ad can be interpreted as a parody of the horror genre. Emma Stone is no stranger to this type of satire, considering her role in the horror comedy "Zombieland" movies. Still, this production is something new for Stone. Despite being a promotion for a website hosting company, the ad genuinely highlights how Stone can convey tragedy, urgency, and a haunting presence. It's a talent that would be fascinating to see on display in a feature-length thriller.