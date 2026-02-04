Samsung Can't Wait To Show You Its Android Camera Innovations, So It's Teasing Them

A few days ago, Samsung announced a new privacy display technology that will equip Galaxy devices "very soon," showing a few video teasers. While the company didn't mention the Galaxy S26 series by name, previous rumors have indicated that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a new type of display that is visible only to the user looking directly at it. This week, Samsung released a new set of video teasers that are almost identical to last week's clips. This time, Samsung is showing new camera innovations for upcoming Android phones, but there's no press release for the new features the Korean company is demonstrating. Like last week, the camera innovations probably concern the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, though it's unclear whether all three models will support the improved low-light photography modes and the high-quality zoom that Samsung is promoting.

The YouTube video descriptions feature Galaxy Unpacked hashtags, another indicator that Samsung is quietly building buzz around the new smartphone series ahead of its late February launch. Rumors say Samsung will unveil the three Galaxy S26 phones on February 25, during an Unpacked event set in California. The videos also have a hashtag for Galaxy AI, Samsung's suite of AI tools built for smartphones like the Galaxy S handsets. Last week's videos also had AI teasers at the end, suggesting the privacy screen protection features may be tied to artificial intelligence. AI makes even more sense for the camera features teased in the video below, as Samsung may rely on computational photography to improve certain Galaxy S26 photo experiences, but that's speculation.