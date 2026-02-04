Samsung Can't Wait To Show You Its Android Camera Innovations, So It's Teasing Them
A few days ago, Samsung announced a new privacy display technology that will equip Galaxy devices "very soon," showing a few video teasers. While the company didn't mention the Galaxy S26 series by name, previous rumors have indicated that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a new type of display that is visible only to the user looking directly at it. This week, Samsung released a new set of video teasers that are almost identical to last week's clips. This time, Samsung is showing new camera innovations for upcoming Android phones, but there's no press release for the new features the Korean company is demonstrating. Like last week, the camera innovations probably concern the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, though it's unclear whether all three models will support the improved low-light photography modes and the high-quality zoom that Samsung is promoting.
The YouTube video descriptions feature Galaxy Unpacked hashtags, another indicator that Samsung is quietly building buzz around the new smartphone series ahead of its late February launch. Rumors say Samsung will unveil the three Galaxy S26 phones on February 25, during an Unpacked event set in California. The videos also have a hashtag for Galaxy AI, Samsung's suite of AI tools built for smartphones like the Galaxy S handsets. Last week's videos also had AI teasers at the end, suggesting the privacy screen protection features may be tied to artificial intelligence. AI makes even more sense for the camera features teased in the video below, as Samsung may rely on computational photography to improve certain Galaxy S26 photo experiences, but that's speculation.
The camera teasers
In the first video, Samsung suggests the upcoming Galaxy phones will improve low-light video recording. The video starts with young people at a party holding fireworks. Suddenly, the video lights up, and we get to see plenty of details in the frame. "It looks dark. It films bright," Samsung captions the video, suggesting that night video recordings are about to get a big improvement.
The second Samsung teaser video is also about recording video at night. "Light up your night," Samsung says in the caption, while the video shows a DJ dancing at a concert. The phone recording the show, supposedly a Galaxy S26 device, is able to capture all the details of the night, quickly adapting from a dark environment to the beams of light that highlight all the colors in the shot.
Finally, Samsung's third video teases the incredible zoom of the upcoming Galaxy S26 phones. The clip starts with a video of bridges over a river. The user zooms in to the maximum possible to provide a very clear look at a hilarious passenger in the car, a dog wearing sunglasses. The detail is incredible, but the fine print in the video says that the image is simulated and "contains an AI-generated background image with edits."
The rumored Galaxy S26 camera specs
It's unclear what the maximum zoom is in that last video. That's an important detail, as not all three Galaxy S26 phones may offer the same telephoto camera hardware. As a reminder, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features two zoom cameras, a 50-megapixel camera (5x optical zoom) and a 10-megapixel lens (3x optical zoom). The Galaxy S25 Plus and the standard Galaxy S25 models have 10-megapixel telephoto lenses capable of 3x optical zoom. The two devices have similar wide (50-megapixel), ultra-wide (12-megapixel), and selfie (12-megapixel) cameras. The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 200-megapixel wide camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens in addition to the two zoom lenses. The Ultra's selfie camera matches its siblings.
Some rumors say the Galaxy S26 phones will have similar camera specs to their predecessors, at least when it comes to the megapixel count. Others say that the three handsets will feature 12-megapixel 3x zoom cameras instead of 10-megapixel lenses like their predecessors. This telephoto lens may also feature a larger sensor, which would improve low-light photography. The Galaxy S26 Ultra's 200-megapixel main sensor may also be larger than its predecessor, which would also benefit photos and videos captured in low-lit environments.
Also, Samsung should offer improved camera software, including AI features, but that's speculation. Well-known leaker Ice Universe said a few days ago that the Galaxy S26 Ultra's 5x zoom camera has significantly improved camera recording abilities, without disclosing any other details. This aligns with the zoom teaser video above.