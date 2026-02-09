Do You Need To Worry About HDMI Viruses? Here's What You Need To Know

In the last decade, the use of HDMI cables has increased significantly. From connecting your laptop to a monitor, to projecting your phone screen onto a TV, it all relies on HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface). The same period witnessed a massive rise in malware and cyberattacks. So, when someone tells you that an HDMI cable can infect your device, it's completely normal to feel uneasy. But for most people, or at least everyday users, HDMI carries almost no risk. It isn't designed to transfer files like USB connections do. Instead, it relays audio and video signals between devices, which can't be used to install viruses.

That said, it's still smart to stay cautious. As tech evolves, what's safe today might not be that secure tomorrow. Recent research highlights how HDMI cables, in sophisticated setups, can be prone to vulnerabilities that allow threat actors to reconstruct parts of what's on your screen by analyzing electromagnetic emissions from HDMI connections. Given the advanced hardware and technical skills required to set up such a system, it's unlikely to be used against most people. So while you are not likely to be at risk, it's still a possibility.