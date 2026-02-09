Did ReThink Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 8

Over the years, we've seen countless products come and go on ABC's "Shark Tank," from mosquito bite relief to the CoinOut app and even a clothing app that measures your body using your camera. But back in 2016, a 16-year-old girl named Trisha Prabhu appeared on "Shark Tank" seeking an investment for her start-up ReThink. The mobile app had been designed from the ground up to detect abusive language and bullying as it was typed. The point of the app was to force users to "rethink" the hurtful messages that they might be about to send by hitting them with a prompt when it detected anything hateful. It was a novel idea, one that saw some skepticism from several Sharks.

Most of the skepticism came from the fact that many weren't convinced that it could actually be a scalable business. The consumer-facing version of ReThink was meant to be free to users, while the real money was going to be made through partnerships with schools and other large-scale operations like mobile carriers. Despite the skepticism, though, Prabhu managed to make a deal with two of the Sharks before walking away from the show. It's been quite some time since Prabhu walked off "Shark Tank" with a deal, and yet ReThink seems to be mostly quiet, especially if you look at the app's pages on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. So, whatever happened to ReThink after its appearance on "Shark Tank?" Here's what we know.